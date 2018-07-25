‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Manga Announced

Earlier this year, Dragon Ball fans were given a big gaming gift, and the franchise hasn’t stopped giving. Even now, Dragon Ball FighterZ remains one of gamers’ go-to titles, and manga readers will be able to keep up with it on paper soon.

After all, a manga based on Dragon Ball FighterZ is about to go live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, one of Dragon Ball‘s official Twitter profiles confirmed a manga featuring the video game is in the works. The title, which is known as DeSpo FighterZ, will be one based on eSports. The manga will use Dragon Ball FighterZ as its main game and have characters use its impending port to the Nintendo Switch. You can find an embedded image of the announcement below with translation by GovetaXV:

“Dragon Ball FighterZ” Manga named as “Despo FighterZ” will begin its serialized in Saikyo Jump. Manga by Otoki Hiroshi

*First Chapter is probably on August 3! pic.twitter.com/nJChDeBzsC — GovetaXV@NextV-JumpNotfromMe… probably (@GovetaXV) July 17, 2018

So far, few details about the manga have been made public, but fans know a bit. The manga will focus on its characters as they battle others in Dragon Ball FighterZ. So, if you want to see Goku, you will see him in this new manga through a screen.

As for publication, the manga will be housed in Saikyo Jump. Shueisha’s bimonthly magazine tapped artist Hiroshi Otoki to handle the project. The mangaka will be familiar to fans as he did Dragon Ball Fusions: The Manga previously. That title was based on the Dragon Ball Fusion video games, so Otoki is no stranger to adapting games for readers.

Right now, DeSpo FighterZ is slated to debut in the September 2018 issue of Saikyo Jump. Japan will get a hold of the debut on August 3, and there are no plans to license the spin-off manga in the U.S. so far.

If you are interested in Dragon Ball‘s most recent anime series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Do you think Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s story should be adapted into a manga on its own? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!