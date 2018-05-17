‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Has Already Sold Like Crazy

It was recently revealed that Dragon Ball Super made an insane amount of money for Bandai Namco in 2018 – nearly a billion dollars, to be exact! Well, now we can another big win for the franchise to the list: earnings for the acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ video game are now out, and they are pretty stellar!

Anime Mojo reports that as of the fiscal year that ended on March 31st, Dragon Ball FighterZ has currently sold 2.5 million copies since its release on January 26th – meaning 2.5 million in just two months! At around $60 per unit, that is around $150M.

The report also details how Dragon Ball FighterZ compares to Capcom’s Street Fighter V, which sold 1.9 million copies in nineteen months. It also notes that FighterZ saw 37% of its international sales made digitally.

What this all adds up to is more evidence that Dragon Ball has broken through to become a multi-platform mainstream crossover hit, on a global scale. It’s been a noted change since Super entered the final rounds of the Tournament of Power arc, and unveiled Goku’s newest and most powerful transformation, the complete Ultra Instinct. It also helped that those final episodes had some of the greatest and most cinematic style that we’ve seen in anime, justifying the massive viewing parties that were held all around the world.

Dragon Ball has also been crushing it hard in the video game market. In addition to the massive successful of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Japan’s Dragon Ball Heroes arcade/card game has launched a big new storyline featuring a new evil Saiyan character, while this summer’s highly-anticipated Dragon Ball Legends mobile game will also be adding some new characters (Saiyan and otherwise) to the franchise. Both games have attracted big fan attention, helping to position them for more big business in the market, after FighterZ.

Even thought Dragon Ball Super is done for now, the future is still bring for the franchise. Fans are ecstatic about the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie that will continue the show’s story, and discussion about what the next Dragon Ball anime will be has been keeping them energized with theories, speculation, and hopes. Even the Dragon Ball Heroes game is getting its own anime, proving there is nothing that franchise can’t adapt and re-adapt on different platforms.

It’s a good time to be a Dragon Ball fan – but it’s probably even better being a shareholder!

Dragon Ball Legends mobile game is expected to be released sometime this summer. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.