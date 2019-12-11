Funimation Stocks Up On Exclusive Goku Funko Pop, T-Shirt

Just in time for the holiday season, you can ring things in right with an exclusive Dragon Ball Funko Pop and T-Shirt from the company itself, Funimation. As Goku is currently on hiatus with the anime having concluded the Tournament of Power against the likes of Jiren and the other universes, anime fans are waiting to hear when Dragon Ball Super may make its long awaited return. Luckily, fans of the Akira Toriyama franchise can go ahead and relive some of their favorite moments with this exclusive combination of a Goku figurine and t-shirt.

Funimation shared the recent news via their website that fans can grab the Funko Pop and T-shirt combination pack for around $25 USD just in time for the holiday season for either themselves or for any Dragon Ball family members or friends they may be looking for the perfect gift for!

Goku has lived a long life, with his origins beginning in Dragon Ball as a child and continuing well into his adulthood as he wrestles with gods in the most recent chapter of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super. As mentioned previously, the anime is currently on a break, though the upcoming Jump Festa convention has recently announced a panel that will focus on the Akira Toriyama franchise and may give us an idea of when Goku and company will be making their grand return.

While new details regarding just what will be revealed at the upcoming Jump Festa, rumors have gone from the return of the anime series proper to another new movie to follow the wildly successful feature length film of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Will you be picking up this Funko Pop Dragon Ball package from Funimation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.

