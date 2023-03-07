Dragon Ball Crossover Turns Marvel's Wolverine Into a Saiyan

If there is one thing Dragon Ball does well, it is creating powerful fighters. The series is filled with top-tier heroes and villains who can throw down better than most. Goku has proven himself to be one of the anime's strongest, and his Saiyan brethren are often just as terrifying. And now, one viral crossover has welcomed Marvel's own Wolverine to the race.

As you can see below, the Dragon Ball x Marvel art comes courtesy of Instagram user Thomas Matheus Rodriguez. The artist decided to welcome Logan into the Dragon Ball anime and give the jaded mutant a Saiyan makeover for good measure. After all, Vegeta and Wolverine share a similar temperament, so there is no doubt Logan would make an excellent warrior.

"This is Logan, a pure-blood Saiyan, born on Planet Vegeta itself, but as a child, he was taken by Frieza for missions, but due to his kind behavior, he was subjected to experiments and brainwashing, resulting in this Saiyan vengeful and out of control, today passes life to look for Frieza, to take revenge for everything he suffered at his hands," the crossover's caption reads.

As you can tell, this Dragon Ball crossover turns the X-Men hero into a raging warrior, and that is par for the course with all Saiyans. The race is an ancient one, and while the Saiyans of Universe 6 are protectors in Dragon Ball, the opposite is true in Universe 7. The Saiyan race is one of savage warriors, and Goku avoided such a life as he was sent away from Planet Vegeta as a child. Sadly, this mash-up subjected Wolverine to Frieza's experiments as a kid, and we have no doubt they were as awful as what William Stryker did in the Marvel Universe.

Of course, this Marvel x Dragon Ball crossover has fans thinking of ways the two franchises could blend in the future. We know the comic universe has teamed up with CAPCOM's character roster before, so maybe a Dragon Ball vs Marvel game is in order? Once the anime releases its next Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game, fans better start lobbying for the crossover if they want to see Goku fight Wolverine for real.

Do you think Wolverine would make for a good Saiyan...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.