Dragon Ball Makes Surprise Appearance in Dr. Stone Finale

After making its big debut as part of the Summer anime season, Dr. Stone‘s first season has officially come to an end with the latest episode of the series. For fans hoping for more, thankfully it has already confirmed that a second season of the anime is currently in the works. There’s not a lot of details as to what we can expect from this second season, but there’s definitely hope that the new season will feature more surprise cameos from Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball like the final episode of the first season did.

The season finale for Dr. Stone’s first season dropped a few teases about what’s to come in the Stone Wars arc between Senku’s Kingdom of Science and the Tsukasa Empire, but with all of those teases about advancements in science, Dragon Ball’s Goku made a quick cameo.

Dr. Stone making a reference to Dragon Ball in its final episode is one of the greatest things! pic.twitter.com/Fl1aJqxxKm — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 14, 2019

After uncovering a surprise record hidden within his father’s headstone and managing to play it for Ishigami Village, Chrome asked Senku if this music is what human society had to offer thousands of years before the world turned to stone. Senku agrees and tells Chrome about all the kinds of advancements he wants to show the villagers, and various images flashed on screen as he talked about the arts along with science and technology achievements.

This includes public domain stories such as the Monkey King legend and Sherlock Holmes, but also a brief image of Goku firing his Kamehameha — meaning that Senku holds the series in high regard along with the rest of humanity’s major achievements. Given Senku is not one to play around or say things lightly, seeing Dragon Ball among these other strides is a huge deal and a huge amount of praise from the series’ creator. This cameo appeared in the manga version of this arc’s events as well, but seeing it animated is another fun thing altogether!

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series now that it’s complete, you can currently find Dr. Stone now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”