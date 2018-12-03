‘Dragon Ball’ DLC Teaser Shares Best Look at SSB Gogeta Yet

Dragon Ball Super has officially revealed its redesign for Gogeta, the Fusion Dance fusion of Goku and Vegeta, who will be making his official canon debut in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. The first Gogeta vs. Broly trailer gave us looks at Gogeta’s new Base Form and Super Saiyan mode – as well as the very first look at the new Gogeta Super Saiyan Blue design!

If you like what saw of SSB Gogeta in action, then this new video is the followup you’ve been waiting for:

Gogeta Blue 5 second teaser pic.twitter.com/UuXkxz4r00 — Dino (@Rhymestyle) November 30, 2018

This promo video is for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 video game, which will be dropping a new expansion pack that will (among other things) introduce SSB Gogeta to the roster of fighters.

As you can see in this brief .gif of gameplay footage, many of the same attacks against Broly that we saw in the Dragon ball Super: Broly trailer make an appearance in this gameplay footage. That includes a barrage of energy discs, and the tease of what will either be an epic Kamehameha blast, or the combination of a Kamehameha / Final Flash attack.

Aesthetically speaking, this Xenoverse 2 rendition of Gogeta may have the same look and costume of his movie counterpart, but he looks the fantastically colorful and unique aura that the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie is delivering, with its stunningly sophisticated level of animation. It’s clear that between Toei Animation and Bandai, Gogeta is getting a major promotional push across all parts of the Dragon Ball franchise. In fact, it was because of some Dragon Ball Super: Broly tie-in merchandise that we got our first leaks of what the new Gogeta looks like – and some hi-quality Gogeta collectibles are already being dangled in front of fans, so the rollout has clearly been ready for some time now.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Supercurrently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.