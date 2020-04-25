Hilarious Dragon Ball Cosplay Taps into Super Saiyan Blue Goku on a Budget

✖

One of the most peculiar forms in the entire Dragon Ball franchise is, without a doubt, Super Saiyan Blue. Unlike the build up to Super Saiyan God seen in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (and later the Super anime series), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan happened entirely off screen. All of a sudden, Goku and Vegeta revealed that they were able to tap into a semblance of the Super Saiyan God power in Resurrection F. This set out Super Saiyan Blue on a strange trajectory throughout the rest of the franchise as a whole.

But while it's one of the stranger forms in the series as it seems like a stronger version of Super Saiyan God (but was canonically established as a weaker version of that transformation at first), there's no doubt that it's become Goku's central look in Dragon Ball Super. There's no denying that it works as a base look for the fighter, especially because it can be dynamically captured in plenty of ways.

In fact Super Saiyan Blue works so well that artist Lonelyman, who has become famous for the artist's hilariously low cost versions of characters (and who you can find on Instagram here), has been able to tap into the power of Super Saiyan Blue Goku effectively with some intelligently placed clothes pins and face paint. Check it out:

Super Saiyan Blue's use in Super might have lessened its impact over the course of the series (and that's why fans seem to be drawn to lesser seen forms like the non-canon Super Saiyan 4 or Ultra Instinct), but it did bring Goku's fights to a new level. It's just a shame that it wasn't as visually appealing of a transformation as God, but it does make sense as a new base for Goku to start at. But now the question is, where does the franchise go from here? Are we getting any more Super Saiyan forms or is it all Ultra Instinct from here on out?

How do you feel about Super Saiyan Blue's use in Dragon Ball Super? Where does it rank among the other Super Saiyan forms? Which Goku form is the best overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

