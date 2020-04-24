Dragon Ball Super: What Comes After Ultra Instinct?

Dragon Ball Super has had a lot of transformations for our favorite Saiyans that revolve around godhood, with Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue being their favorite go tos throughout most of the series, and with Ultra Instinct being Goku's latest and strongest technique, we have to wonder what will be the next big transformation that is presented in the Akira Toriyama franchise. Each story arc of the series has put Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters through tougher and more difficult challenges, with the warriors getting stronger each time!

A New Form Of Ultra Instinct (Photo: Bandai Namco) Currently, there are two forms of Ultra Instinct that Goku has been able to access in Ultra Instinct Sign and the mastered version that makes his hair go full silver. With the series focusing on this new transformation, we have to believe that Goku might just be able to take this new technique one step further beyond what we've currently seen and access even higher levels of power. During the Moro arc, Goku has revealed that he has been able to access the first level of Ultra Instinct on a whim and we have to wonder if there is another level past what we've seen waiting in the wings!

A New Level Of Super Saiyan (Photo: Toei Animation) With three forms of Super Saiyan being introduced in Dragon Ball Z and two additional forms being introduced in Super with the "God" banner behind them, the sequel series still has room for one more transformation if it wants to catch up to its predecessor! Though it isn't canon, fans are still waiting to see if some form of Super Saiyan 4 eventually arrives in the main continuity, or perhaps Goku and Vegeta will discover a way to access the same power set that Broly has with his "Legendary" transformation. Only time will tell!

Planet Yardrat Transformation (Photo: Viz Media) For those following the manga for Dragon Ball Super, you know that Vegeta has taken a new level of training in order to help in defeating Moro, specifically travelling to the planet Yardrat which taught Goku how to master the technique of Instant Transmission! With Vegeta learning how to master new moves such as healing, cloning, and even growing to sizes far larger than his own, the prince of the Saiyans may be able to discover a new transformation that sidesteps, or completely bypasses, that of Ultra Instinct! With many fans crossing their fingers that Vegeta will finally get the victory he's needed for quite some time in the Moro Arc, this would most likely be his best chance of achieving that!

Gohan's Time To Shine (Photo: Toei Animation) Prior to the Tournament of Power Arc, Gohan not only was able to once again access his "Mystic" or "Ultimate" transformation to become as strong as he was during the Majin Buu Arc, but he promised his father that he would find a way to become stronger by not relying on the Super Saiyan transformation. With Goku and Vegeta hogging a lot of the spotlight throughout Dragon Ball Super, giving the Saiyan/human hybrid the chance to introduce a new transformation into the sequel series would certainly be welcomed by a number of fans!