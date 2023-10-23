Dragon Ball Is Releasing Its Own Kind of Kinder Eggs

Get ready, guys. It looks like Dragon Ball is about to release a new line of sweets you won’t want to miss. Similar to the ever-popular Kinder Eggs, Dragon Ball is creating its own line of mystery prize treats, and the chocolates will gift fans familiar fighters.

As you can see below, the new collection is called Dragon Ball Choco-Surprise, and they will make their debut in Japan this week. The new series features chocolate balls that are hollowed out and contain one of 16 various action figures. The tiny statues run the gambit of heroes and villains, so you can read the full list of figures below:

Super Saiyan Goku



Final Form Frieza



Base Goku



Base Vegeta



Super Saiyan 2 Gohan



Perfect Cell



Super Saiyan Vegito



Kid Buu



Super Saiyan God Goku



Beers



Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta



Super Saiyan Broly



Orange Piccolo



Son Gohan Beast



As you can see above, there are 14 figures listed, but there are a total of 16 figures. The final two are secret additions. You can start making your guesses about these secret figures now…!

At this time, there is no word on whether these Dragon Ball Choco-Capsules will be sold stateside, but fans can hope. There are some treats available in the United States with toys inside, but as for Kinder Eggs, the traditional sweets are banned in the United States. The ban was instituted years ago as the 1938 Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act banned foods with “non-nutritive objects” in them such as plastic capsules. Kinder Eggs contain such capsules as they hold toys, but in recent years, brands have found loopholes around the act. So hopefully, Dragon Ball will get a pass in the United States.

What do you think about this tasty line of Dragon Ball treats?