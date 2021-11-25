Dragon Ball Shares First-Look at Goku Balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving has arrived at last, and that can only mean one thing. Families across the country are reunited for what may be the first time in years for a lovely meal. Of course, the holiday is kicking off this morning with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Goku has been spotted moving down the streets of New York City.

Or rather, I guess we should say the Saiyan is flying. Goku’s parade balloon is back for the holiday spectacle, and Dragon Ball fans are as excited as ever to see the hero soar above the streets of New York.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ToeiAnimation/status/1463870095999082499?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, Toei Animation gave fans their first look at Goku this year with a behind-the-scenes photo. The Goku balloon is shown pre-inflated before the parade got underway, and the only things keeping the Super Saiyan God from floating away were tons of weights.

“Goku is powering up today,” Toei Animation shared ahead of the big holiday. And now, the Dragon Ball hero is out on the streets behind the likes of Baby Yoda and members of Paw Patrol. “Whether you’re on the streets of NYC or watching from home, raise your hands now and lend Goku your energy at the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

As the parade continues its route, more and more fans are getting to see Goku firsthand. You can find photos of the balloon all over social media, and Dragon Ball fans are loving how the float’s crew is dressed. If their Goku bomber jackets weren’t good enough, their blue beanies make for the perfect Super Saiyan Blue dupe. The only thing better would be if Vegeta were leading the parade, so hopefully, Toei Animation will file that idea away…!

