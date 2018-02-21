Did ‘Dragon Ball' Reveal A New Move For Goku's Mastered Ultra Instinct Form?

Dragon Ball's fandom cannot stop buzzing about Goku and his upcoming power-up. The anime may be ending soon, but the Saiyan doesn't want to close the series quietly. Goku is slated to debut a brand-new form when the show's next episode goes live, and fans are desperate for details on the transformation.

So, you can see why fans are freaking out over an attack Goku is rumored to have once he masters Ultra Instinct.

Over in Japan, fans were given their first-look at the Ultra Instinct design via V-Jump. The magazine debuted the form's concept art which creator Akira Toriyama penned himself. The weekly magazine shared information about the much-awaited form, but fans had their interest piqued by a totally different advert for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

V-Jump confirmed Goku's new state would be coming to the game as a DLC add-on. Designs for the form's in-game appearance were shown, and the magazine also noted its special attacks. Ultra Instinct Goku is said to have two moves: "Accelerated Fighting Spirit" and "God Super Dance."

So far, there is no word on what either attacks mean, but their names were enough to make fans geek out. Ultra Instinct Goku will need some sweet new moves to pad out the burgeoning form, but fans shouldn't get their hopes up too high. After all, Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball Super aren't related titles by any means.

Anime fans know most video game titles don't tie into their franchise's canon. Xenoverse 2 may have new attacks for Ultra Instinct Goku, but there's no promise the anime will carry them over. For now, fans can only guess how powerful the new form will make Goku, but Xenoverse's promise will stick with them. After all, the game made it sound like Ultra Instinct's perfected form is invincible, so there is that.

