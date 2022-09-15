Dragon Ball GT Featured Some of Goku's Sweetest Moments

Dragon Ball GT, aka Dragon Ball Grand Tour, remains the "black sheep" amongst the different stories within the Shonen franchise. Following a Goku who has been wished back to his childhood as he attempts to collect the Dark Dragon Balls to save the universe, many fans have revisited the sequel series since Dragon Ball Super first hit the scene, discovering quality moments in a anime property that many had written off thanks in part to the numerous flaws attached.

The first sequel series to Dragon Ball Z, the Grand Tour wasn't written by Akira Toriyama himself, creating arcs that many fans no longer considered canon, such as the Baby Saga, Super 17 Arc, and the Omega Shenron conclusion. During the Baby Saga, the Z-Fighters are plagued by an exceptionally strong foe who hails from a world that was destroyed by the Saiyans and is seeking vengeance. Baby overtakes Vegeta's body, along with some other familiar faces, to fight Goku, with the battle eventually leading to the destruction of Earth as Son attempts to save the citizens of the planet from their certain demise. This scene allows the sequel to revisit familiar faces from the original Dragon Ball series, as a Super Saiyan 4 Goku comes into contact with Android 8 and other friends he hadn't seen in decades.

Twitter User Dragon Ball GT Legacy took the opportunity to revisit the scene wherein Goku in his most notable transformation in the Grand Tour revisited past friends that he made during the original anime series, showing how they've changed since the young Saiyan encountered them during his childhood exploits:

Dragon Ball GT was so loyal to the Original Dragon Ball Story. Everything goes full circle. A Beautiful Ending to Goku's Story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uYUASgLEft — Dragon Ball GT Legacy (@DBGTLegacy) September 14, 2022

While it's doubtful that the events of Dragon Ball GT will be officially recognized during the story of Super, various aspects of the sequel series have made their way into Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol harboring the ability to not only transform into Super Saiyan 4, but have since ascended beyond this form. While fans have never received an official verdict on whether 4 or Super Saiyan Blue is stronger, viewers of Heroes are certainly grateful that the GT transformation has found its way back to the small screen.

What moments from Dragon Ball GT do you believe deserve a second chance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.