Dragon Ball’s Kefla Gets Bloody with This Sexy Halloween Costume

Dragon Ball fans are always looking for an interesting way to shake up the fandom. For Halloween, that desire has only doubled as plenty of people will trick-or-treat tonight as Saiyans. Dragon Ball Super gave fans more fighters to dress up as, but horror buffs may want something spookier. And thanks to one piece of art, fans can now start working on their outfit for next year.

Over on Twitter, a piece of artwork was posted by user EchoSaber1. The picture gives a favorite Fusion fighter a total spooky makeover, so fans can whip up this spooky cosplay for tonight if they’ve got some time on their hands.

If you are all caught up on Dragon Ball Super, then you know you will know Kefla. The fighter is a Fusion between Caulifla and Kale from Universe 6. Thanks to some handy Potara earrings, the heroines were able to fuse during the Tournament of Power to create Kefla, and this fighter is ready for Halloween in this pic.

Count Kefula swings into Spooktober! Gave her a bit more muscle since I thought a Vampire lady should be a bit stronger than usual! 😁#Halloween #DragonBall #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/dCVPqxthhI — Echo Saber (@EchoSaber1) October 22, 2019

As you can see above, the artwork mashes up Kefla with a bold vampire look. Much like Dracula, the character is wearing a black-and-red cap with a flared collar that compliments Kefla’s black hair. If the heroine were going Super Saiyan at this point, the whole look might be thrown off, so you will want to remember that for your costume!

The rest of the outfit is brought together simply enough. A crisscross bralette covers the top while Kelfa dons styled gloves. With her taut abs on display, the look leads into a pair of belted black skinny jeans and blood red booties.

If you were already wanting to go out tonight as a vampire, then you can level up the look with just a few addition. Homemade Potara earrings should do the trick, and hair gel can sub in for a wig if you’re on a budget. And if you have a little brother to entertain tonight, see you could not convince him to dress up as Cabba for good measure.

Any of you planning to turn this Dragon Ball fan-art into next year’s Halloween costume? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.