‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s What Alan Ritchson Could Look as Android 16

Acclaimed fan artist BossLogic has been doing the Dragon Ball fandom a service, by using his artistic talents to create artwork for a new live-action Dragon ball movie – one that has far better casting than the abomination that is Dragonball Evolution

The latest piece that BossLogic has shared brings Dragon Ball Z‘s “Android Saga” to life, with this picture of what Android 16 could look like in live-action!

If you don’t recognize the face, that’s Alan Ritchson, who is currently starring in the DC Universe streaming series Titans. Ritchson first gained some geek acclaim when he was cast as Aquaman in DC’s groundbreaking Smallville series, and has gotten some geek movie cred playing Raphael in the rebooted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film series. With so much live-action superhero work already under his belt, it would be a natural evolution for Ritchson make the jump into a live-action anime film.

The actor definitely has the right mix to be a great Android 16. He’s 6’2″ and has an athletic physique, while also having the jawline and facial structure of a classic Hollywood leading man. His eyes are the key: soft and compassionate enough for No. 16. In terms of appearance he would really capture the look of a guy designed to be a superior artificial human specimen, while still retaining that hint of deep-seeded humanity. That latter point is important, as Android 16 had the unique backstory of being based on Dr. Gero’s dead son, who was a high-ranking Red Ribbon army soldier. While having the body of a ferocious warrior, Dr. Gero didn’t want No. 16 to inherit the life of violence his son did, and made him more passive and peaceful soul. So, as stated, any actor portraying the character needs that mix of intimidating physique and soulfulness, and Ritchson definitely fits the bill.

If you haven’t seen it yet, take a look at the rendition of X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult as Future Trunks, which started this latest Dragon Ball live-action fan-casting craze. You can also check out what No. 16’s “siblings” Android 17 and Android 18 would look like in this fan-cast live-action film.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.