Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals One Strange Android 17 Ability

Dragon Ball is the series that keeps on surprising. While canon ventures like Dragon Ball Super have introduced plenty of concepts, other titles like Dragon Ball Heroes haven’t been outdone. In fact, the outlandish anime has done some real trippy things ever since it debuted last year, and the show’s latest episode may have topped itself.

Recently, Dragon Ball Heroes put out its latest anime episode. The short followed a slew of heroes as they fought against the new villains looking to take over the entire multiverse. With Metal Cooler going to bat and Cumber at another fight, fans were relieved to see Android 17 join the fight.

It’s just that no one expected the fighter to have a connection with Oren and Kamin.

The villainous androids have long been associated with Android 17 because of their history. All of the fighters are androids though they come from very different places. You would think the weirdness ends there, but that is not the case. It turns out Android 17 can instinctual recognize Oren and Kamin as androids… but not by their appearance.

No, he does it by smell and smell alone.

When Android 17 arrives on the battlefield, the hero takes a moment to stop. He realizes there is something off about the devilish pair, and he is able to label them as androids once he catches a whiff of them. This technique may seem a bit unnecessary, but the quirk does have its uses. After all, Android 17 was able to accurate identify an important fact about his enemies thanks to the ability, so it cannot be said the gift is useless. Just, maybe a bit strange.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.