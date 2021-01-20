Dragon Ball Heroes Debuts First Episode of 2021: Watch

Dragon Ball Heroes has kept the franchise moving on screen for some time now, and it seems the PR series isn't going away anytime soon. While the manga carries forward the main series, this non-canon anime is bringing about a new arc to satisfy fans in 2021, and its first episode is here.

If you head over to Youtube, you can find the new episode of Dragon Ball Heroes is out and ready to binge. The release, which marks the show's 31st episode, marks the beginning of the end of the current arc. After all, Dragon Ball Heroes is expected to start a new arc this spring, so Goku needs to wrap things up ASAP.

(Photo: Bandai)

As for this episode, the release checks in on Goku and Vegeta as well as their Xeno counterparts. Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Super Saiyan 4 Limitbreaker Vegito show up here to take on a new foe. Broly appears to fight the pair, and things get hairy when the Saiyan unlocks his own Limitbreaker form. And by the end, the three warriors are whisked away by some otherworldly power.

February will mark the debut of Dragon Ball Heroes' next episode, and it should drop at the end of the month. There is no word on what this update will hold, but fans expect it to complete Goku's current battle as he and Vegeta push back against the creation of a new universe.

What do you think of this episode of 2021? Are you excited for this Dragon Ball Heroes arc to end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.