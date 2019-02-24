Watch: ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases Episode 8

As Super Dragon Ball Heroes is outside of the main series canon, the promotional anime series has been able to provide quite the explosive story as the Universal Conflict arc teases a massive war across all the universes.

Fans have been waiting for the eighth episode of the series in order to see what happens to Universe 6, and now the time has finally come as it has premiered in Japan. Thanks to fan efforts, the episode is now available on YouTube with English subtitles. You can check it out above.

Episode 8 of the promotional anime series is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The previous synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos! Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

The eighth episode of the series takes the Universal Conflict arc to a whole new stage as it not only introduces the final member of the Core Area group, but it also sees a return of a major technique from Dragon Ball GT. Not only that, there’s a tease at the end of the episode that puts Goku in a surprising new direction. Capitalizing on some of the promise left by Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Heroes just may be incorporating the Grand Priest into things.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

