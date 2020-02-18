Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases First ‘Big Bang Mission’ Trailer

The latest trailer for the next season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given us a lot ot mull over, with a ton of interesting scenes hinted at when Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan 4 Goku struggle against the powers of the Gods of Destruction. With Goku pitting his powers against Beerus in a rematch that fans have been waiting for since the “Battle of Gods“, the trailer for the second season promises to not just give us some insanely big battles, but seemingly a trip to the past. Let’s take a look at the newest trailer for the upcoming arc titled “Big Bang Mission”!

With the second season starting soon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is once again giving us brand new adventures for the Z Fighters, with this time around focusing on the struggle against the Dark Demon Dimension and the overwhelming power of the Gods of Destruction. One of the big points to note in this recent trailer is that Vegeta is shown joining Bardock, his father, Raditz, and Nappa as they stand off against Frieza and his assault on the Planet Vegeta. This trailer focuses on the world of the arcade game, which usually will use the main series and the spin-off anime as a resource for adding new adventures for players to partake in.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the brand new trailer that gives Dragon Ball fans a look into what events will be taking place in the second season, as well as how said battles will impact that Dragon Ball Heroes video game that continues to hold a big role in Japan, and on North American consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and PC:

Goku SSB VS Beerus! 😱 SDBH BBM 1 PV#SDBH pic.twitter.com/WIdKB91Dzp — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 17, 2020

Needless to say, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is looking to add a lot of moving parts into its upcoming season, while also giving fans elements that they otherwise would not have seen in the main series such as Super Saiyan 4 from Dragon Ball GT!

What do you think of the newest trailer for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

