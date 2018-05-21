Did ‘Dragon Ball’ Reveal A First-Look At Its New Anime Already?

If you are new to the Dragon Ball fandom, then you came to the franchise at a strange time. Earlier this year, Toei Animation brought the series’ latest TV series to a close, but it seems a new episodic series is on the way. In a couple months, Dragon Ball Heroes will get a super-short promotion anime, and fans may have gotten a first-look at the show without knowing it.

Earlier this year, Bandai Namco and Toei Animation came together release a brand-new arc for Dragon Ball Heroes. The franchise, which is best-known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes nowadays, went live with its ‘Prison Planet’ arc. As such, an intro sequence was released for the new story, and it seems that reel will have things in common with the anime slated for a July 2018 release.

If you head over to the Dragon Ball Heroes website, you will see that its pages have been updated. Not only is a synopsis available for the series, but the website added some screenshots as well. As you can see above, Future Trunks is seen in a jail cell while another shows Future Mai. Goku is shown mid-air powering up his Ki, and a muscular alien with a mildly hipster haircut is shown. That character, who gamers will know as Fu, looks plenty intimidating with his narrowed eyes so fans will want to keep an eye on him.

While these stills may have duped some, gamers have seen them before. These images were all taken from the intro reel which prefaces Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The reel, which can be seen above, gives an anime take on the ‘Prison Planet’ arc. With the news of this arc’s adaptation coming, fans are combing through this intro for insight into its anime, and its action-packed scenes bode well for what the show has to offer.

