New ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Trailer Reveals Some New Dragon Balls

The new trailer for the Dragon Ball Heroes anime debuted today, and it revealed our first look at what seems to be a promising new entry to the Dragon Ball franchise. In addition to debuting some dark new villains, and some fan-favorite character returns, the Dragon Ball Heroes anime trailer also teased our first look at some new Dragon Balls that will be featured in the “Prison Planet” story arc:

According to the official Dragon Ball Heroes anime synopsis, these new Dragon Balls will be the key to getting Future Trunks out of the mysterious Prison Planet where he’s been trapped. As you can see in the trailer above, that journey brings Dragon Ball Super‘s Goku and Vegeta up against Goku Xeno (SSJ4 Goku), and the group will have to best the scheming threat of Fu (a villain from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games), as well as Kanba, the “Evil Saiyan” Fu unleashes, whose power seems to be greater than both Goku and Vegeta’s – at least until they fuse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

We know from the story details that this Prison Planet arc takes place in the present timeline of Dragon Ball Super, but it has yet to be revealed if the new Dragon Balls located on this Prison Planet have any uniquely new properties, or if they’ll just be the standard MacGuffin that drives the series. Some previous story details form the manga and/or anime promotional materials have hinted at Fu using these Dragon Balls to make some kind of wish to set his scheme in motion (like summoning the new Evil Saiyan). We also know the balls end up scattered among the prisoners – a situation that forces Future Trunks into strange alliances like the one he forms with Cooler, Freeza’s brother, who is also being held on the prison planet.

What Fu’s master plan is remains a mystery, though he refers to this Prison Planet scheme as “the most interesting experiment in the universe.” It suggests that all of the challenges to Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks and their allies will be observed and recorded for some larger purpose. And given the havoc Fu seems to already be wreaking, fans should strap in for a crazy ride.

The Dragon Ball Heroes anime starts streaming online July 1st.