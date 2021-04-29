Dragon Ball Teases the Origin of Vegeta's Next Form

✖

Dragon Ball is teasing the origin of Vegeta's new form. Dragon Ball fans were left buzzing after Vegeta's next form made its debut on a poster for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. It showed Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue form, with a dark black aura embedded in his usual bright blue SSB energy signature. It was a visual that definitely prompted any number of questions - namely what is this new form of Saiyan transformation? And how does Vegeta tape into it? Well, the former question is still in need of answering, but the latter one has been somewhat revealed:

NEW VEGETA FORM!! 💥#SDBH BM PR Anime 'A New Space-Time War' Arc Episode 3 "Pride of the Warrior Race! Vegeta's Awakening!" Preview Summary Release: May 9, 2021

(during Goku Day special live stream) pic.twitter.com/dBdsZ8JIut — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) April 28, 2021

"The battle between Vegeta, Turles and Cumber continues in Planet Vegeta. Vegeta is overwhelmed by Turles, who has now transformed into an Evil Saiyan... Vegeta, on the verge of going berserk due to the evil aura, overcomes it with his Saiyan Pride. And thus, a newly awakened warrior is born!" -DBS Chronicles

In the current arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes ("A New Space-Time War") series villain Fu has created a dark mirror reality of Universe 7. That mirror universe has brought back all kinds of infamous Dragon Ball villains (even Cell), as well as the iconic location of Planet Vegeta, which was destroyed in the main universe. Goku and Vegeta haven't really been able to take in all the sights; Goku battles Golden Freeza and Golden Cooler with Ultra Instinct - but Vegeta has been trying to hold his own against the evil Saiyans (Turles, Cumber, and the Masked Saiyan), fighting on Planet Vegeta.

As you can see above, the fight will take a turn for Vegeta, when Turles manifests the "Evil Saiyan" aura. We saw Cumber also use his evil Saiyan aura to "infect" Goku with his evil went sent Goku into a berserker attack against Vegeta. However, it seems Vegeta will handle that evil infection better than Goku ever did: Vegeta will harness the evil aura and add it to his own power!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a non-canon promo anime, but Vegeta's reaction to the Evil Aura makes a whole lot of sense, given Dragon Ball canon. Vegeta started out as the major evildoer of Dragon Ball Z, and just because he's gone on a major character arc to becoming the most heroic-minded fighter in the series, Vegeta never forgets where he came from. In that sense, he's much more "immune" to an "evil infection" than Goku would be.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes releases new webisodes monthly.