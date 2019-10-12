Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 Synopsis Teases ‘Universal Conflict’ Arc’s Final Battle

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series has been a pretty successful experiment for Bandai. Although the series has not been officially released outside of Japan, it’s been popular enough to go far beyond what fans had expected to see. Approaching the 20 episode mark, the Universal Conflict arc of the series will soon be reaching its climax as Goku, Hit, and Jiren now have formed a surprising team-up in order to take down Super Hearts and his newly gained Godslayer powers. But what can fans expect to see in the next episode of the promotional series?

Episode 17 of the series is titled, “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts!” and the synopsis for the episode (as shared by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) teases that the Universal Conflict arc will be coming to an end with this battle.

#SDBH Ep17: Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts! Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins! Streams on October 27,2019 pic.twitter.com/AquQaViM05 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) October 10, 2019

The synopsis reads, “Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!” This confirms that this is indeed the final conflict of this multiverse wide arc, but it’s not quite clear just how many episodes this battle will be running for.

With the 20 episode mark nearing, it would probably be pleasing for many fans if the battle came to an end officially with Episode 20. But will this mark the end of the promotional series? The original arcade game the anime is based on has gone far beyond the Prison Planet and Universal Conflict arcs that this anime has adapted (with the newest arc involving Demons) but it also has many arcs before it. So it’s not a great argument for more of the anime being made simply because there are more stories.

The Universal Conflict arc would be a good cut off point as it’s been building since Prison Planet, and that end just might be at hand with the final battle beginning on October 27th in Japan.

If you wanted to check out the promotional anime for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16 is now live. It’s titled “Zamasu vs. Universe 7! Ambition’s End!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “The universe seed has finally filled with energy! Having taken in the completed universe seed, Hearts plots further evolution inside a ‘cocoon.’ Will Goku and co. manage to thwart Hearts’ scheme?!”