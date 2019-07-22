This Dragon Ball, Evangelion Mash-Up Improves Goku’s Latest Anime Fight

Dragon Ball fans were treated to a major surprise recently as the latest episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series featured an incredibly animated fight between Super Saiyan Blue Goku and new villain of the Core Area, Super Hearts. Fans have come to not expect much from each new episode of the promotional anime, and fights in the series’ past have not exactly wowed with their presentation. That’s why Episode 13 was such a huge hit.

But did you know there was a way to make it better? Thanks to @askonDB on Twitter, the fight between the two powerful beings has been amped up a notch thanks to an iconic track from the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise.

Shida’s cut from SDBH ep. 13 with Evangelion’s “Carnage” track pic.twitter.com/lGD1T3c9do — | Y | A | N | I | (@askonDB) July 12, 2019

Taking the “Carnage” track from Evangelion 2.0: You Can (Not) Advance‘s soundtrack and laying it over the fight increased the intensity of the animation tenfold. This touch of classical music hypes up the blasts each one of the two launch at one another and improves the Super Dragon Ball Heroes sequence even much more than the impressive fight already did. For those who don’t recognize the track, it debuted in the 2009 Neon Genesis Evangelion film when Shinji and Unit-01 faces off against the 10th Angel Zeruel.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes was only getting attention from the most dedicated Dragon Ball fans for its first few episodes, but as it shows no sign of stopping, there are now more eyes on the promotional anime series than ever. The truncated episode length is no longer a problem for most fans, especially when there are sequences like this that can be boosted even further with Neon Genesis Evangelion.

If you wanted to catch up, Episode 13 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now live and is titled “Super Hearts Joins the Fight! An All-Out Earthshaking Battle Fighters Assemble!” The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “Hearts has finally shown his true power! Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and a fearsome, evenly matched battle unfolds. How will this earthshaking battle end?”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.