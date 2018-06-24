‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Is Ready To Bring Back One Colorful Villain

When it comes to villains, there are some guys Dragon Ball cannot overlook. Cell and Majin Buu are classics for fans, but the series has spawned dozens more. So, it seems like one villain is almost overdue a comeback, and the franchise is all too ready to make that happen for the devilish character.

So, welcome back Demigra. Dragon Ball Heroes has missed you.

Recently, V-Jump shared its latest issue in Japan, and the magazine was a trove of goodies for readers. Not only did the publication house details about the new Dragon Ball Super movie, but it gave info on Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ next mission. The ‘Universe Mission 3’ will feature a lot of characters, and its new arc will bring back an old friend to some. Just, don’t go around calling the Demon Lord one of Goku’s pals.

And he’s the meat and potatoes of the content, IMO. Demigra returns (with a new, ugly outfit). Details are sparse for now, but I theorize that the Time Patrol are dealing with him while Son Goku: Xeno is involved with Fu. (Maybe the storylines will meet later, I don’t know.) pic.twitter.com/tAvTVaJTxP — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) June 19, 2018

Yes, it is the return of Demigra that has fans buzzing. Dragon Ball lovers will know the character as Demon God Demigra, the main antagonist of Dragon Ball Xenoverse. Demigra is the overseer of the Demon Realm, and his big mission is to erase all of history to create a singular one where he became the God of Time. It looks like Demigra will return in the next Super Dragon Ball Heroes mission as V-Jump shows him in his Demon God form. The magazine also says he will be accompanied by a new lackey named Roberu, so you can bet the Time Patrol are going to have to go after this pink-haired demon with everything they’ve got.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its impending promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

Are you happy to see Demigra back in the spotlight?