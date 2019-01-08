‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teaser Previews Hit’s Return

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been picking up steam in the last year thanks to its on-going anime, and the series is ready to embark on its next venture. Not only is the game preparing to begin its sixth Universe Mission, but the title’s promotional anime will debut a new arc to match.

Oh, and you heard right. The story will be picking up with Hit, and fans are ready to see what the Universe 6 assassin is up to these days.

As you can see below, a teaser trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ next mission is up, and it shows off piece of the ‘Universe Mission’ arc. The upcoming story will follow the heroes of Universe 6 as they take on some strange new baddies. The trailer shows Super Saiyan Kefla taking on two twins who’ve started their fight against Universe 6, but the fusion is not alone.

After all, Hit can be seen in the background, and he is joined by Cabba. However, the two fighters seem a bit roughed up in this teaser, so it looks like Hit will need to dig deep if he wants a shot at winning against this new universal threat.

So far, there is no word on how Hit will fit into the anime’s story, but the show did drop a key visual for the ‘Universe Mission’ arc not long ago featuring the assassin. In fact, Hit is seen upfront next to Ultra Instinct Goku, putting him on the same pedestal as Jiren. The focus has got fans crossing their fingers that Hit will have a decent-sized role in this new story, so here’s to hoping the Time-Skip user can live up to those expectations.

So, are you excited for this anime’s new arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ new arc is set to begin with Episode 7, which is set to premiere January 10 in Japan. The new episode will be titled, “Zamasu Revived?! The Curtain Rises on the Universal Conflict arc!”, and you can read the new arc’s synopsis below:

“Trunks, Vegeta, and the others have escaped from the Prison planet. Before they can even recover from their wounds, they receive word that Universe 6 is under attack. What lies in wait for Vegeta and the others as they rush into Universe 6 to defeat a completely unknown enemy? Fierce battles between each universes’ strongest warriors are set to unfold as the curtain rises on the ‘Universal Conflict’ arc!”