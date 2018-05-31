New ‘Dragon Ball’ Anime Reveals Character Designs

It looks like the wait is over! This summer, Dragon Ball will push out a new anime project, and fans have gotten their first-look at what Dragon Ball Heroes will look like.

So, if you were hoping this special would borrow the designs Naohiro Shintani cooked up for the Dragon Ball Super film, prepare to be disappointed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, scans from the latest issue of Saikyo Jump have gone live. The images, which can be seen below, shows character designs for Dragon Ball Heroes. It seems Todayoshi Yamamuro had a hand in bringing this artwork to life, and it should look familiar to fans.

Dragon Ball Heroes PR Anime

1st Episode on 1st July,2018

2nd Episode on 16th July,2018 pic.twitter.com/VDPWOtEz2i — GovetaXV@FreestyleAction (@GovetaXV) May 31, 2018

As you can see in the top left, Goku looks much the same here as he does in the Dragon Ball Super anime. Wearing a dark orange Gi, Goku’s muscular figure is plenty bulky, and his huge shoulders seem to be a bit bowed.

When it comes to Vegeta, the hero looks the same as usual. The Saiyan is seen wearing his grey armor for this design sheet, and he is joined by several other characters.

For one, Future Trunks is seen stationed below Vegeta. The boy is rocking his blue hair as usual, but he’s traded in his sword for an army green prison jumpsuit. Then, there are two other panels which feature designs for Fu, a villain derived from the Dragon Ball Heroes game.

Oh, and there’s a design for an Evil Saiyan shown. The character is rocking his Saiyan tail whilst locked into a restrained jacket, so you can imagine how dangerous this guy is about to be.

Need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the show’s translated synopsis below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

What do you make of these character designs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!