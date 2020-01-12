Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Releases First Promo

Dragon Ball Heroes has just wrapped its latest episode, and the update came with a big finale. At last, Gogeta was able to put a stop to Hearts in a rather bland fashion, but fans were teased with the reveal of a new arc. The Time Patrol is about to make its way into a new season, and the first trailer for the anime’s new episodes has been released.

And as you might have guessed, Goku and Vegeta will have a grand part in this Super Dragon Ball Heroes season. Both Saiyans will unite with their Xeno selves to take on new foes, so fans can only imagine how the Time Patrol arc will go.

As you can see below, the trailer begins with a montage of character designs. They make sure to reference Fu as well as some Fated Enemies. Several other newcomers like a tree are shown, but that is not all. Fans are particularly interested in the trailer’s tease about the Gods of Destruction.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes PR Anime

"Big Bang Mission" Series Teaser Releasing in March 2020.

It seems the deities will make a comeback with this new season. There is no telling whether they’ll align with Goku or not, but there is hope. In this previous arc, Universe 7 did its best to take down Hearts who wished to kill Xeno and the Gods himself. That will surely help Goku ally himself with the fighters, but nothing is ever certain when it comes to this new season, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.

If you’re unaware of this franchise, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.