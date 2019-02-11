‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals New Universal Conflict Visual

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently in the midst of a multiple universe spanning war as a league of strong new villains have come with the intent of eliminating the Omni-Kings, and fans are wondering what’s to come next.

Teasing a bit of what’s to come in the Universal Conflict arc, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has shown off a new visual. You can check it out below thanks to @Spytrue on Twitter.

In the visual for Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ Universal Conflict arc, Vegeta and Future Trunks are front and center as they have to help to defend the universes now that Goku has been writting out of the series for now. Seemingly trapped within the Prison Planet as it exploded, Goku is nowhere to be seen as of the most current episode of the promotional anime series so it could even be that Goku’s been completely killed off.

But the stars of the new visual are the mysterious new enemies of the Core Area. Fu was building up energy within the Prison Planet in order to break a seal holding these six villains in, and they have already proven how strong they are as they begin their rampage against Universe 6 in Episode 7 of the promotional series. They also include a revived and returning Zamasu from Dragon Ball Super, who’s holding quite the grudge against the Omni-King for erasing him during the Future Trunks arc.

Fans are curious as to what will come next, but thankfully the wait won’t be too long. Episode 8 of the anime is currently scheduled for a release in late February, and is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The synopsis reads as such, “Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.