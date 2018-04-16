‘Dragon Ball’ Game Details New Info On The Latest Super Saiyan

One of the most interesting upcoming projects coming from the Dragon Ball franchise is the mobile game Dragon Ball Legends. Taking place after the events of the Tournament of Power, this new game pits various characters across different times against one another.

One of the more interesting additions is the new Saiyan, the main character that will serve as the player’s avatar. Not only has the game shared new visuals for the character, they dropped a few new details as well.

All-new characters are joining the fight in DRAGON BALL LEGENDS!

Meet Shallot, the dashing young Saiyan seen in the game’s key visuals! This hothead plays a big role in Story Mode… Don’t miss it! #DBLegends pic.twitter.com/42h3WfY9Ru — DRAGON BALL LEGENDS (@DB_Legends) April 13, 2018

As previously confirmed, the newest Saiyan character for the series is named Shallot, and now fans are clued a bit into his “hothead” personality. Along with new key visuals showing off more of his new Saiyan armor, his name and personality greatly matches the already existing Saiyans as well.

Fans are definitely excited to learn more about Shallot and his role in both this game and the franchise at large as the game gets closer to release.

Dragon Ball Legends is currently being prepped for a release on iOS and Android devices sometime this Summer. More information about the game, and this new Saiyan will hopefully be revealed within the coming weeks.

