This ‘Dragon Ball’ Artwork Reveals Halloween’s Many Majin Buus

It’s Halloween, and one Dragon Ball Z fan is celebrating the occasion with a piece of artwork that takes the many forms of Majin Buu and gives them a classic movie monster makeover! Check that out, below:

As you can see above, all of the hits are there (going counter-clockwise from the left):

Good Buu as The Mummy

Evil Buu as Frankenstein

Super Buu as Dracula

Kid Buu as The Wicked Witch

The many phases of Majin Buu were a big reason that the villain’s story arc was the longest one in Dragon Ball Z. Every time it looked like Goku and Co. had found a way to take Buu out, the taffy-bodied demon found the means to morph into yet a new version of himself.

The associations with the classic movie monsters are pretty spot on for the most part. Evil Buu as Frankenstein and Super Buu as Dracula definitely fit with the villain’s personalities in those stages of transformation Good Buu as the Mummy is somewhat appropriate, as it was one of the first forms Buu took when being awoken from his slumber. Kid Buu as a witch is the most questionable choice, as an Werewolf or Devil would be closer to Kid Buu’s malevolent behavior, and The Mummy association would be more accurate, as Kid Buu is the original form Buu emerges in. However, given Kid Buu’s penchant blasting things and transforming people into sweets to consume, maybe an evil magical being is appropriate, after all.

Majin Buu most recently appeared as a recruit of the Universe 7 team in Dragon Ball Super‘s “Tournament of Power” arc. Despite being a powerful threat as a villain, Buu didn’t actually make it to the tournament, instead entering a long slumber just before it started. That move leaves Goku and the Universe 7 team scrambling, and they must turn to the next most powerful old foe on their list…

If you've been missing Buu, you can currently catch his small arc in Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival Saga", which has been airing for the last few weeks on Toonami. Other than that, we'd love to hear or see some of the other Halloween-inspired pieces of Dragon Ball artwork or cosplay that has caught your attention.

