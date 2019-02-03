‘Dragon Ball’ Fan Constructs Massive Majin Buu Snowman

The weather has been pretty darn cold lately with most of the United States now covered in blankets of snow during a hefty deep freeze, but some of the most resilient folks out there are anime fans who still find the fun in all of that cold.

One Dragon Ball fan did just that and transformed nine inches of snowfall into a giant, 50-inch Majin Buu snowman. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user mtcarr888 shared their massive Majin Buu sculpture (complete with cape), and it impressively capture Majin Buu’s likeness. What’s even more surprising is that there was enough snow to capture Majin Buu’s mass as well in order to bring the character to snowy life. Majin Buu was one of the less popular villains in the franchise for a time, and it’s most likely because Cell was a hard act to follow.

The first incarnation of Majin Buu is undoubtedly the fan-favorite out of the many forms of Majin Buu, however, and it’s probably why the character was brought back later in the saga. Though Majin Buu’s appearance in the Dragon Ball franchise was scattered across a huge arc and many forms, the character is now a major mainstay that fans are now clamoring more from as the franchise continues putting out new projects.

One of the more controversial choices at first was when Majin Buu was pointed out as one of the many warriors participating in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power only to be replaced a later date. While his replacement Freeza ended up providing several great moments before Super reached its end, there are fans out there wondering how Buu would have done in the tournament. At least he has a snowy tribute here.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.