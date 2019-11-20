Dragon Ball Fans Are Celebrating the Series’ 35th Birthday

It is hard to believe, but Dragon Ball has grown another year old. With each passing month, the series becomes even more iconic with fans around the world. Today, fans in the U.S. are celebrating the latest Dragon Ball anniversary, and you may not believe how old the manga is now.

It’s time to make your guess! After a handful of decades, Dragon Ball is celebrating is 35th anniversary following its publication in 1984.

For those unaware, Dragon Ball was first published as a serial on November 20, 1984. Shueisha took a chance on the epic story by putting Son Goku in Weekly Shonen Jump. Akira Toriyama, the creator of the series, was on a high after his success with Dr. Slump. But 1984 would usher in the introduction of all new superpower in the industry.

The first chapter of Dragon Ball published is one which many fans will know. “Bloomers and the Monkey King” went live in Weekly Shonen Jump #51 and paved the way for 518 more chapters. Toriyama hit a goldmine with his creation of the Saiyans, and fans from around the world are paying tribute to the series as you can see in the slides below.

After 35 years in print, Dragon Ball is going on strong today. Nowadays, Toriyama oversees the publication of Dragon Ball Super which the artist Toyotaro pens. To celebrate this milestone year, the on-going series put out a new chapter today, and it saw Goku training for a huge fight. Earth is in peril once more from the ancient wizard Moro, and none of Goku’s usual moves even bother the baddie. But by the end of his latest training stint, fans believe Goku will finally show Moro who’s the boss.

What message would you send to Toriyama today? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Thank You 3000

Today is Dragon Ball’s birthday



Thank you for all the emotions you have given and continue to give us after 35 years 💕 pic.twitter.com/BtZjfiOty3 — Kafla_Kefura 🌈 (@Kafla5) November 20, 2019

It Begins

Dragon Ball Turns 35 Today.

It was Today (20th November,1984) that Dragon Ball Started its run on the Weekly Shōnen Jump Issue 51.



Happy Birthday Dragon Ball!🎊 pic.twitter.com/mn3v42KbMy — GovetaXV🐉 (Pretty Sarcastic) (@GovetaXV) November 20, 2019

Happy Birthday!

Another Year Older

The Realest GOAT

Dragon ball’s 25th birthday today !



Status : 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hkyag9iYES — Drip (@MangasDrip) November 20, 2019

A Game Changer

Happy 35th anniversary, to the all-time classic! Words cannot explain, how this series basically got the entire world hooked on Japanese pop-culture. Entertainment, was never the same, after Dragon Ball dropped! @NeoGameSpark @THEBLACKB0ND https://t.co/tF5Q8VGiZy — BlackSageDreturns (@DreturnsSage) November 20, 2019

Congratulations!

35 ans que ce Dragon Ball traverse les générations si vous n’avez pas lu ou regarder ce chef d’œuvre foncez sans hésitation pic.twitter.com/xgqGHWmP6X — Thors, Troll of Jom (@MugiwaraNoYass_) November 20, 2019

A Piece of History