Dragon Ball Artist Gives Goku a Very Merry Makeover for Christmas

In a week’s time, the most jolly time of the year will arrive for millions. Christmas is just seven days away now, but the holiday spirit is already here. You can go just about anywhere and find something Santa-themed, and Dragon Ball is no exception.

In fact, one artist in the franchise decided to make Dragon Ball more festive than ever. Taking to Twitter, the artist Dragon Garow Lee shared a sketch, and it shows Goku living his best life as Old Saint Nick.

As you can see below, Lee decided to sketch the piece after one of his Dragon Ball mobile games opened their Christmas DLC. He was able to put a full-on Santa suit for Goku in game, and Lee chose to draw the Saiyan for real.

In a surprising move, the Santa hat is able to cover up Goku’s huge hair. You can see some of his bangs peeking through, but the hero pulls off the gear. He also pastes on a fake mustache for those full Santa vibes, and the rest of the outfit is pretty standard. Goku might not be a hefty as Saint Nick, but the outfit does him well. And with a bit of Instant Transmission, it is entirely possible Goku could beat out Santa when it comes to delivering presents.

