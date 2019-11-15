Dragon Ball Fans Aren’t Thrilled About New Live-Action Movie Rumors

It’s been said before but bears repeating; If there is one thing you can do to annoy Dragon Ball fans, it is bring up the anime’s live-action past. Years ago, Hollywood tried to bring out the series on the big screen, but critics slammed the adaptation as badly as fans. By the end, Dragonball Evolution became a cautionary tale of cash-cowing popular series, but a new rumor says Disney is hoping to try again with Goku.

And as you might expect, netizens are plenty upset about the rumor.

Over on Twitter, the issue began when a report went live about Dragon Ball rumor. We Got This Covered posted a piece claiming a live-action adaptation is in the work for Dragon Ball. As the rumor goes, Dragon Ball is being looked at by Disney for a live-action project. It will supposedly feature an all Asian cast, but fans are still not thrilled with the idea.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are revolting against the rumor’s idea. There is no official plans to bring such a film to life, but live-action anime has yet to fix its reputation. Misses like Death Note and Ghost in the Shell did not help redeem the genre. However, successes like Detective Pikachu showed what could happen when anime is done right on the big screen. Now, fans are hoping Dragon Ball stays in its usual lane until live-action anime gets its act together lest they face another dud like Dragonball Evolution.

Do you think Dragon Ball will ever get redeemed with live-action? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

