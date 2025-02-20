Dragon Ball Producer Reveals The Franchise’s “Secret Sauce”

The Dragon Ball series has seen something of a renaissance in recent years. Not only thanks to offerings like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but with the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima. Recently, Dragon Ball Super released a new chapter of its manga from deceased creator Akira Toriyama, following Goten and Trunks in their current crime fighter expedition. Now, producer Akio Iyoku has taken part in an interview that not only cracked into how Dragon Ball Daima was an ode to Dragon Ball GT, but the creative mind revealed what he believes it the biggest selling points of what makes Toriyama’s shonen story work so well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview, Iyoku explained why the Z-Fighters have such lasting appeal, “Action is Dragon Ball’s strength, so Toei Animation has an advantage in that area. It is difficult to suddenly ask them to do action scenes. The action scenes, including the way they are directed, seem to be traditional arts, but they are constantly evolving. He says he wants to do more and more to create action scenes that are unmatched and cannot be found in other works. Surprisingly, there aren’t many works in which characters fly freely through the air. Fighting in the air is difficult to express, and it may be difficult to create. There are many other battle action works, but the basis is that the characters perform amazing techniques with their feet on the ground. All the characters in Dragon Ball fly, so I think that’s a great strength.”

Toei Animation

The Appeal of Goku And Friends

Iyoku went into detail regarding Dragon Ball’s continued popularity, using Dragon Ball Daima as a perfect example, “This time’s Demon World is one example, but it’s all a fantasy world. Although it is called Earth. In other works, there are aspects that are very close to reality, for example, if you live your daily life as a student, you often gain great power and fight, but Dragon Ball creates a complete world. I thought it was amazing when I heard about the Demon World this time too. You’ve created the universe, there’s the Demon World, the Heavenly World, and the Hell. It’s a little different from works that are based on things in everyday life.”

The producer continued, “Because it’s a complete world, it’s not exhausted, and although it’s not mentioned in the story, there’s a vague idea that there’s a certain worldview, and there’s room for imagination as to what it’s like there, and because it’s not based on reality, it’s amazing that it’s actually different from what you imagine, so I think that’s why it’s repeated like that. There are human characters, there are a handful of earthlings, and the rest are almost all aliens. So what happens is that their thoughts and principles of action are not the same as what we think. So it’s really wow, and it stirs your emotions. I think it’s amazing that everything is properly made, that it’s really made. I think that’s the element that makes everyone so fascinated. There aren’t many worlds that are made entirely based on imagination, actually. Even in entertainment as a whole. It’s easier to understand if you have something as a base, so you prepare it as a setting.”

Want to see what lies in wait for the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Dragon Ball.

Via Sagikage