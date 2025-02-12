Dragon Ball Producer Explains Why Daima Is a Dragon Ball Z Sequel

Dragon Ball Daima is set not long after the events of the Majin Buu arc, and the producer behind the new anime explained why it was specifically set within this point in the timeline. Dragon Ball Daima has sent Goku and the Supreme Kai on a brand new adventure through the Demon Realm for the first time in the Dragon Ball franchise, but it’s place in the overall timeline has meant that anything that happens here won’t have too much of an impact on what happened before or after. But that was actually a choice made by late series creator Akira Toriyama himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Dragon Ball Daima gets ready to come to its conclusion later this month, Dragon Ball series producer Akio Iyoku opened up all about its production in an interview with Mantan Web in Japan. When asked about why this new anime was set after the events of the Majin Buu arc, Iyoku explained that this was a decision that Toriyama had made when crafting the story. The central principle behind this move was to show how connected everything really is in the Dragon Ball franchise.

Toei Animation

Why Dragon Ball Daima Is Set After Dragon Ball Z

“Toriyama personally wrote the story, and it’s directly connected to the Majin Buu saga,” Iyoku explained when asked about why it’s set here in the timeline. “We wanted to highlight how everything is interconnected…We’re not forcing new ideas into the story; we’re uncovering elements that were already present in Dragon Ball’s world.” But this decision was also made with the idea that this franchise is on a global level and would need to be received by a huge audience. It’s something Iyoku and the rest of the Dragon Ball team weren’t sure how it would all be received.

“We weren’t sure how it would be received, but we wanted to reach a global audience,” Iyoku explained. “In some regions, Dragon Ball is viewed on par with live-action TV dramas, so we have to consider how to position it strategically. It’s not just an anime—it’s a global cultural phenomenon.” Even Toriyama’s involvement in all of it became a surprise as the team had intended to approach this project outside of the films, “At first, we only intended for him to be involved lightly, but he became so invested in the project that he ended up handling almost everything. This was the first time we created a TV series from scratch, and I think Toriyama found it exciting.”

Toei Animation

What’s Next After Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima being placed so firmly within the Dragon Ball timeline does raise questions about what possibly could be coming next after the anime ends. The series will be ending with Episode 20 on February 28th in Japan, and there’s a chance that it’s going to end without any major ramifications for what could be next. The events of this series are unfortunately never mentioned in Dragon Ball Super, so it’s going to be fairly self contained in terms of how much more it can shake the canon.

But if there’s any time to do a major shake up, it’s with this final climax for the series. Goku and the others are currently facing off against the Supreme Demon King Gomah’s new power granted by the Evil Third Eye, and while he’s never mentioned later, there’s still a chance that the anime could have some big surprises before it all comes to an end. Just don’t expect too much to be mentioned in future releases.

HT – Mantan Web