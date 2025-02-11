Dragon Ball Producer Shares Major Update on the Anime’s Future

Dragon Ball Daima will be coming to an end later this month, but the producer behind it all is teasing that the anime franchise will be continuing for many years to come. Dragon Ball Daima has been a welcome surprise as the new anime has sent Goku on a new adventure to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball manga’s original debut. This brand new anime tells a story that fits in between the events of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, so there’s a clear runway for whatever project that might come after to continue things even further.

Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku recently opened up about Dragon Ball Daima in an interview with Mantan Web ahead of its grand finale (as translated by @Venixys on X), and here he was asked about the future of the franchise overall. With this newest project coming to an end without any potential new releases on the horizon just yet, Iyoku shared a very promising update for the anime’s future. Teasing a further expansion of the franchise, Iyoku teased there was no doubt that the franchise will keep going for “decades to come.”

What’s Next After Dragon Ball Daima?

When asked about the future of the Dragon Ball franchise, Iyoku stated, “Producing anime and games takes time, but we’re steadily preparing for the future. We want to expand the franchise even further…There’s no doubt Dragon Ball will continue for decades to come.” This is surely a good sign for fans as the future of the franchise seemed even more uncertain than ever before following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama. But this also falls in line with what Iyoku has said even before Dragon Ball Daima premiered last year. The team is always looking ahead to what could be coming next.

“We’re still coming up with various plans, brainstorming many things and will keep moving forward. I want to continue giving it my all alongside [Goku voice actor Masako] Nozawa-san.” Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa is down to keep going as well when she received a special award at the 66th Mainichi Art Awards, “I don’t know how much longer I can do,” Nozawa stated, “but the age I’ve decided on is that I’d like to keep doing it until I’m 182 years old, so if you see me, I’d be happy if you would say, ‘Good luck!’”

When Does Dragon Ball Daima End?

It’s the right time to look ahead and hope for more Dragon Ball as the current anime is going to be ending fairly soon. Dragon Ball Daima has officially confirmed it will be coming to an end with the premiere of Episode 20 on February 28th. The final episode will be available for streaming with Hulu and Crunchyroll (and will be made available with Netflix at a later date). The date for the English dub release of the finale has yet to be set, but it’s fairly behind so it’s going to be a while for that.

But the end of the anime isn’t so scary anymore as now it’s confirmed that there will be new Dragon Ball anime releases in the future. In the meantime, the Dragon Ball Super manga is also coming back with a brand new story later this month. The manga had gone on hiatus for nearly a year following Toriyama’s passing, so this is going to be the first new entry for the series since. It’s a bright future for the Dragon Ball franchise now.

