Dragon Ball Attempting New Kamehameha World Record at San Diego Comic-Con

Are you looking to enter the Guinness Book of World Records while simultaneously showing off your love for Dragon Ball? Toei Animation is attempting to gather the largest number of DB fans in one place during the San Diego Comic-Con to break the world record for most people concurrently performing the trademark move of the franchise: The Kamehameha! Taking place on July 17th at 3:30PM at the legendary convention, Toei is hoping to get as many Dragon Ball fans at once to smash through the this record after gathering enough ki.

Toei Animation broke the news on their official Twitter Account, giving the details on how Dragon Ball fans attending San Diego Comic-Con can perform the trademark move, with the English voice of Goku Sean Schemmel leading the charge:

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 On 7/17, at 3:30pm at the 2019 Dragon Ball World Adventure at San Diego Comic Con, join us as we attempt to make new Guiness World Record by having the largest gathering of people simultaneously performing the KAMEHAMEHA!!! 👐💥 Hosted by @SeanSchemmel! #SDCC19 pic.twitter.com/ZJazNEjOfr — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 12, 2019

The Kamehameha was originally introduced to the Dragon Ball franchise by Goku and Krillin’s master in the original series, Master Roshi. Demonstrating how to perform the ki blast, Goku immediately figured out how to perform the move after seeing Roshi do it only once. Since this time, the move has been performed more often than we can count in the franchise, with Z Fighters like Goku, Krillin, Gohan, Roshi, Yamcha, and many other characters rattling off giant energy blasts.

In Japanese, “Kamehameha” is translated to “Turtle Destruction Wave”, which of course is a nod to Master Roshi and his affinity to the slow and steady reptile. However, Kamehameha is also the name of an ancient Hawaiian king who conquered the islands in 1810. Also translated as the “Very Lonely One” and “The One Set Apart”, the original barer of the name created the Hawaiian islands during his tenure. We have to wonder if the king is more known at this point for his exploits or simply for being the namesake of this classic anime energy move.

How many people do you think it will take to break the world record for most folks performing a Kamehameha at once? Would you like to see future Dragon Ball records broken with moves like the Galick Gun, Final Flash, or Special Beam Cannon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and/or getting a big group of people together to break the world record for performing the Destructo Disc move!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.