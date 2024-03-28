Dragon Ball Cosplay Puts Wild Spin on Shenron

Dragon Ball is preparing to have a much better rest of the year than where it started, and one cosplay is helping to bring it all through in a hilarious way with a new take on Shenron! Dragon Ball will be officially celebrating its 40th Anniversary of hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this Fall, and things are going to be quite huge with the premiere of a brand new anime series. With input from late creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Daima is going to be bringing a whole new take on the franchise to life.

Dragon Ball Daima will be telling a brand new story in the franchise that will de-age Goku into a child once more and kick off a whole new kind of adventure as he figures out what happened to him and the rest of Earth's Z-Fighters. This seems to spark all with a new wish from Shenron, and the iconic dragon will likely play a role in the new anime series either way. Prepping fans for Shenron's big comeback in a wilder way than expected is some hilarious cosplay from Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram. Check it out:

What to Know for Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima will be releasing in Japan some time later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. The late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa will once again be providing the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such when it was initially announced, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

