‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Some Big Universal Destruction

The final Dragon Ball Super episode spoilers are out, and they are throwing fans for a major loop! The all-out battle between Goku and Jiren will be as crazy as the trailers have promised (see above), but now we also know that there will be some significant twists in how the tournament turns out – and they won’t all be happy ones. Read on only if you want to know!

More spoilers for DBS eps.130 and 131. This time, these spoilers are slightly more spoiler-y. pic.twitter.com/Zt7001WQ6G — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 8, 2018

As you can see above, one of the biggest twists coming at us in the finale of the Tournament of Power will be that Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation won’t be enough to save the day!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can clearly read above in the spoilers for episodes 130 and 131, it seems like Jiren will unleash a major attack against Goku. At the end of the episode, that attack will knock Goku from the ring. Other details suggest that from that point, Goku’s ring-out won’t be the end; the power that he taps into for his Perfect Ultra Instinct transformation will drive him and Jiren to continue the fight – rules or no rules – but before it can get there, Freeza will be making a pivotal return to the tournament!

Even with these descriptions, there’s still one big question hanging in the room: how will the Zenos interpret this course of events? Will they see Freeza’s technical victory as a legit one? Or will Goku and Jiren be get the decree to continue their fight outside the ring? After all, the Zenos’ main attraction to the Tournament of Power was seeing all kind of extraordinary power from mortals on display – it seems unlikely that they would let technicalities stop them from seeing the greatest match in the history of the universe.

However, Dragon Ball Super episode 131 will also be the final episode of the series, so that’s a lot of major developments and twists to wrap up in a very short span of time. We’re eager to see how it all plays out – how about you? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swimairs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.