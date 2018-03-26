‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Have Revived More Universes Than Expected

Dragon Ball Super‘s finale may have gone live, but fans have yet to quiet down about the release. Toei Animation shared the show’s final episode this weekend, and the action-packed episode set up the franchise’s return. The finale closed with one open-ended montage, giving Dragon Ball Super an opening for a comeback. So, fans have already started breaking down every bit of the finale.

As expected, dozens of fan-theories have spawned from the finale, but a few are super convincing. One of those big spec pieces deals with Android 17’s wish and how it might have affected more universes than audiences expected.

Fans already know how Dragon Ball Super ended the Tournament of Power. After a drawn-out battle, Goku and Freeza teamed up to take out Jiren with a three-way elimination. The tactic left Android 17 in play as the event’s MVP, so he was able to make a wish with the Super Dragon Balls. Of course, the fighter asked to revive people, a fact that surprised very few fans. However, the wish’s wording is worth paying attention to.

This does indeed seem to be broadly worded enough that it could include even the universes destroyed before the tournament (ie U13-U18). While I wouldn’t bet on it, it’s a direction they could go next. pic.twitter.com/L1eczjpsLl — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 25, 2018

When Android 17 made his big wish, the man was a bit vague about his desire. The fighter simply said to, “please restore all of the universes that were erased.” The Omni-Kings ordered that to be done verbatim, and fans watched as all the worlds annihilated via the tournament were brought back. Still, fans think the open wording might mean other universe were revived as well.

After all, the universes taken out in the Tournament of Power are not the only ones which were erased. Way before the event got underway, the Omni-King wiped out six universes after throwing a temper tantrum. It is very possible the vague wish revived the universes which got erased a long while back, and Dragon Ball Super could introduce them in a film or its next anime series. After all, those universes would surely have lots to say about their erasure, and there is no telling how they’d react to being resurrected.

