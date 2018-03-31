‘Dragon Ball’ Honors Android 17 With Big Announcement

Dragon Ball Super has come recently come to an end after nearly three years of being on the air and in production, and the finale of the series brought it to a fulfilling conclusion.

Fans were especially excited to see that the final winner of the Tournament of Power was Android 17, and it seems that Toei Animation and the staff behind the show thought the same and they paid tribute to the character in a big way.

It’s already April 1st in Japan: “In recognition of Android 17’s great efforts in the Tournament of Power, from this day forward the Dragon Ball Official Site shall be reborn as the Android 17 Official Site” pic.twitter.com/6Q9jzfcGsB — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 31, 2018

For April Fool’s Day in Japan, the official Dragon Ball website has transformed into the “Android 17 Official Site” in “recognition of Android 17’s great efforts in the Tournament of Power.” You can check out the new website over at this link.

Along with the new face, the site has some special articles for Android 17. While none of them bear new information (and only serve to reiterate info Toriyama has shared in the past such as Android 17’s human name Lapis), this is a cool tribute to an even cooler character.

Most fans agreed that Android 17 was the real MVP of the tournament, and not only did the series itself eventually recognize it he gets even more tribute after the series has officially ended. Though the new website may be a goof, fans have no problem seeing Android 17 getting the respect her so rightly earned.

