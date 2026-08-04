My Hero Academia Confirms Bakugo’s Final Pro Hero Ranking After Anime Finale Timeskip

My Hero Academia‘s anime has officially come to an end with one final release exploring more of the time skip future, and with it has revealed Katsuki Bakugo’s final ranking in the top pro hero charts. My Hero Academia had one of the wildest endings within Shonen Jump of the last few years not because fans didn’t like how the fight ended against All For One, but there was a major debate about the future revealed for Deku and the other young heroes of Class 1-A. Especially when their futures didn’t turn out as fans hoped.

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My Hero Academia has officially returned for one final anime short that brings the story to its ultimate conclusion at last, and it reveals more of Deku’s future as he has officially been recognized as a new pro hero in action. This ending goes a long way to making up for all of the issues that fans had with the original finale, and that’s especially true for Bakugo as he ends the series as the Number 5 Pro Hero in the rankings overall. A huge jump from his previous 15th place position.

My Hero Academia Reveals Bakugo’s Final Pro Hero Ranking

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” takes place after the events of both the original TV anime series and special epilogue episode that aired earlier this Spring, and it continues Bakugo’s deep connection with Deku. He had been the one behind building Deku a special suit that would allow him to be a pro hero again because he missed fighting alongside of him so much, and that was then further revealed to be the case when he actually asked Deku to join his own hero unit full time (and was turned down).

During the epilogue episode released earlier this Spring it was revealed that hilariously Bakugo was the 15th ranked hero because his prickly nature was not good with the public. That was something that had been noted early on in the series, but it seems like Deku’s absence took an even bigger toll on Bakugo than even he expected. Because with Deku returning to the hero world, Bakugo quickly rose through the ranks and became the Number 5 hero…right after Deku in the Number 4 spot.

What Does This Mean for Bakugo’s Future?

TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” reveals one final look at Deku, Shoto, and Bakugo fighting alongside each other one last time, and showcases that this hilariously is what each of them wanted all along. Though Bakugo picks on Deku once more for choosing to keep his job as a teacher and only work as a pro hero part time, having Deku in action has lit that spark in Bakugo one more time. He’s been motivated enough to fight to the fifth highest spot in the rankings with Deku around and keep their rivalry going after all this time.

My Hero Academia spent its run exploring the rivalry between Deku and Bakugo with it first having Bakugo as a major bully, and then becoming one of Deku’s closest friends and confidants after everything they go through together. It’s why fans loved the series through all of this time, and hilariously gives Bakugo a final “victory” that even he didn’t know he really needed.