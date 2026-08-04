Classic Rom-Com Anime to Return With New Release After Crunchyroll Removal

A classic romantic comedy anime is coming back with a new physical release after its removal from streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, and that means it’s going to be much easier to watch from now on. Crunchyroll’s streaming platform has been on a hot streak the past few years as 2026 alone has seen many major new additions join the library every few months. This means there are a ton of shows that fans want to keep an eye out for, but unfortunately some of the classic shows of the library disappear.

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A number of surprise classic anime have been removed from the Crunchyroll streaming library over the last couple of years, and are tough to watch legally as they are no longer found elsewhere. Some are even outright impossible to find elsewhere, but thankfully that’s not going to be the case for Toradora! much longer as Discotek Media have announced that they are launching a new Blu-ray release for the classic rom-com series later this year.

Toradora! New Blu-ray Release Announced

Toradora!



One of the truly great romcoms is getting a new Blu-ray set.



Subbed, dubbed, with the various existing extras!



Coming later this year! pic.twitter.com/TsygZ0CfIK — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) August 2, 2026

Discotek Media took the stage during the Otakon 2026 weekend and confirmed that they are now bringing back Toradora! with a new Blu-ray release coming some time later this year. This will feature all of the special extras included with the previous home media releases, and will include both Japanese and English language audio for all 25 episodes. Given that the series was removed from Crunchyroll last year, and can only be found streaming with platforms like Prime Video at the moment, this Blu-ray release is going to be a must get for many.

It can be tough to be a fan of older anime shows these days as not all of them get wider legal streaming support amidst the waves of newer titles coming each year. Some of these shows aren’t as lucky to have a cult following like Toradora!, and that’s even more true for the anime that are from before the 2000s. But thankfully with this new Blu-ray release it’s going to hit in the best circumstances as Discotek Media is held in high regard when it comes to their classic anime launches.

What’s So Special About Toradora?

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Toradora! is still held in high regard with fans after all these years, and it’s because it’s able to tell a complete romantic story within its 25 episode run. Taking on Yuyuko Takemiya and Yasu’s original light novel series, Toradora! introduces fans to the young would be couple at the center of it all. A kind boy with the kind of face that makes him seem like a delinquent, and a fiery girl who often gets compared to a tiger despite her small stature. Though totally different, the two eventually find a romance.

The two of them are still one of the best couples to ever be seen in a romance anime, and it’s even truer when the anime wraps up its run. It’s a complete story that ends in such a way that it’s remained satisfying after all this time, so it’s no wonder that fans are still into it even decades after the fact. If you’ve never seen it before, this new Blu-ray release is going to be the perfect way back into the classic.