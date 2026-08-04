5 Animation Studios That Never Made a Bad Anime

Over the decades, the anime industry has grown significantly thanks to its global popularity. While some of the oldest animation studios such as Toei Animation and Tatsunoko Production are active to this day, the industry expanded significantly with each new studio. Since the anime world is incredibly competitive and unpredictable, maintaining a consistently high standard is quite difficult. Even major studios such as Madhouse and Sunrise that have been around since the 1970s have found it difficult to release consistently incredible shows.

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Of course, it’s impossible for every series from the same studio to be a hit, but some of the studios deserve praise for building their reputation by rarely ever compromising on the quality of their projects. No doubt that the idea of a bad anime is entirely subjective since no series is expected to satisfy every viewer. However, the animation studios listed below have maintained an exceptional level of consistency that very competitors can match.

5) Studio Bones

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Starting out this list with a series that doesn’t get enough praise for the incredible series it has produced over the years. When it comes to animation visuals, Studio Bones hasn’t always been the best. There are exceptions, since Mob Psycho 100 and My Hero Academia in the later seasons have proved haters wrong. The studio is known for its exceptional fight choreography, which is one of the reasons why so many action series fall into its hands. The animation studio was established in 1998, and since then, it has worked on dozens of series and films. Another quality that sets it apart is that it prioritizes artist expression and director vision.

The studio was formed by the former Sunrise staff members Masahiko Minami, Hiroshi Ōsaka, and Toshihiro Kawamoto, who contributed to Cowboy Bebop. Not every anime released by the studio was a major hit, but most of them are known among veteran fans for the storytelling, which is just as crucial in anime as the visuals. Even so, over the decades, Studio Bones has worked on multiple acclaimed shows such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Bungo Stray Dogs, Wolf’s Rain, SK8 the Infinity, and more. Even legendary director Shinichirō Watanabe worked with the studio for Carole & Tuesday, one of his most underrated and unique series.

4) MAPPA

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Established in 2011, the Japanese animation studio MAPPA sprinted at full speed and became one of the biggest in the industry after creating famous shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan (from Season 4), Vinland Saga (from Season 2), and many more acclaimed series. After struggling for a few years, 2016 became a breakthrough year for the studio, when Yuri on Ice helped it gain global recognition. Following the success of the sports anime, the studio released Banana Fish in 2018 and received critical acclaim for its spectacular adaptation.

Despite the controversies of underpaying and overworking the animators, MAPPA steadily climbed the ladder and became a multimillion-dollar company, and now it’s irreplaceable. Of course, there’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen is the most successful MAPPA series, but the studio also has a record of several incredible series and films that never received global recognition like these mainstream anime. Some of the underrated works include Kids on the Slope, Dororo, In This Corner of the World, Terror in Resonance, and more.

3) Kyoto Animation

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Kyoto Animation has been around since 1985, and it has long since gained a foothold in the industry. Thanks to the exceptionally gorgeous animation, fans are always looking forward to more projects from the studio. However, one fascinating thing about the studio is that it managed to become popular despite never releasing a Shonen anime. It’s no surprise that Shonen is by far the most popular demographic in the industry, but there are always incredible series and films that catch the viewers’ eyes despite staying away from the demographic.

It wasn’t until December 2025 that the studio confirmed its first-ever Shonen adaptation, RuriDragon. Films and series such as A Silent Voice and Violet Evergarden aren’t only praised for their animation, but also for their emotional depth and character development. The animation studio returned with a historical fantasy this year, and it became a major hit on Netflix. Sparks of Tomorrow is still ongoing since it debuted as part of the Summer 2026 lineup.

2) Science SARU

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Established in 2013, the animation studio Science SARU has released several unique anime films and series. The studio was fairly well-known in the industry, but not quite like Madhouse, which has a long-standing history, or even MAPPA, which became famous thanks to popular Shonen such as Jujutsu Kaisen. For over a decade, instead of working on famous manga adaptations, Science SARU quietly released several visually striking anime with stories just as good as any of the big names in the industry. While Dandadan is clearly the most successful series the studio has produced, it has also released several exceptional series and films with some of the best animation styles of all time.

Science SARU is unparalleled in terms of unique animation styles, and even within the projects from the studio, the versatility and individuality are so evident. Whether it’s the historical film Inu-oh or the underrated series Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken, the unique and gorgeous animation styles blend perfectly with the incredible storytelling. Science SARU has been more active since Dandadan‘s success, and it returned with Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia and the Ghost in the Shell reboot as part of the Summer 2026 lineup.

1) Studio Ghibli

Image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Rarely has anyone around the world not heard of Studio Ghibli at this point, and the studio’s success has been nothing short of historic. Hayao Miyazaki, one of the co-founders of the studio and a legendary filmmaker, is the only Japanese animator to win the Academy Awards. Spirited Away and The Boy and the Heron are the only two anime films to have ever received the most prestigious awards in the world. Ever since its establishment in 1985, every single film released under Ghibli’s banner has been praised for its striking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact.

The films are considered timeless classics thanks to the studio’s trademark of hand-drawn animation with remarkable attention to detail, including lush scenery and expressive characters. However, while the studio is globally acclaimed now, it didn’t gain a strong foothold in the anime industry during its early years. The studio struggled for several years, and after gaining some financial stability after the success of Princess Mononoke, it became globally famous after the box office success of Spirited Away in 2001. Even though Studio Ghibli hasn’t returned with a new film in three years, its popularity only keeps rising as the anime industry grows across the world