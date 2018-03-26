Fans React To [SPOILER] Winning ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament Of Power

Anime

Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super below!

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super not only brought the series to a satisfying conclusion, the Tournament of Power ended in a way that most fans agree to be quite fulfilling considering how the tournament had progressed.

While fans had previously agreed that Android 17 was the tournament’s most valuable player, none of them truly expected the character to die then return a few episodes later. Not only did Android 17’s return surprise fans everywhere, there was an even bigger wave of elation as Android 17 was confirmed the victor of the Tournament of Power.

After Goku and Freeza’s united effort eliminated the two along with Jiren, Android 17 was left standing. Fans were glad he wished all of the universes back (something the Zenos had planned from the get go), but were even more satisfied to find that he did get to take his family on a cruise around the world during the finale’s ending montage.

Read on to see what fans felt about Android 17 winning the Tournament of Power, and tell us how you felt in the comments!

