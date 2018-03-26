Fans React To [SPOILER] Winning ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament Of Power

Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super below!

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super not only brought the series to a satisfying conclusion, the Tournament of Power ended in a way that most fans agree to be quite fulfilling considering how the tournament had progressed.

While fans had previously agreed that Android 17 was the tournament’s most valuable player, none of them truly expected the character to die then return a few episodes later. Not only did Android 17’s return surprise fans everywhere, there was an even bigger wave of elation as Android 17 was confirmed the victor of the Tournament of Power.

After Goku and Freeza’s united effort eliminated the two along with Jiren, Android 17 was left standing. Fans were glad he wished all of the universes back (something the Zenos had planned from the get go), but were even more satisfied to find that he did get to take his family on a cruise around the world during the finale’s ending montage.

Read on to see what fans felt about Android 17 winning the Tournament of Power, and tell us how you felt in the comments!

I just realized that the entirety of Dragon Ball Super was literally just about Android 17 getting his Cruiser. pic.twitter.com/Qb1h1Tu0pj — MastarMedia (@MastarMedia) March 25, 2018

A sneak peek into Android 17’s life after the tournament ended pic.twitter.com/ouL18SvBrW — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ ? (@KenXyro) March 25, 2018

Live look at No. 17 San checking his mentions after the Tournament of Power #DragonBallSuper ? pic.twitter.com/v5FJe0Szc8 — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) March 25, 2018

Android 17 got his cruise ?? pic.twitter.com/XNXCKO6kqX — Bardock Obama ??? (@SavinTheBees) March 25, 2018

The real hero of this story #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/Sv2VxjvNal — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) March 25, 2018

dbs 131 was amazing and sad. In the end everyone was wished back to life by universe 7 and android 17 was the last survivor.I was so happy when the other universes were brought back to life. its now my 2nd best scene of DB series.#DragonBallSuper131 #DragonBallSuper #DBS131 pic.twitter.com/3BqcEwgrVO — Furry ? (@furryhere) March 25, 2018

“This can be very easy or very painful, your choice.”



Ahh and with that #DragonBallSuper is done! No.17 was definitely my favorite. I wanted to recreate one of my favorite scenes with him, his fight with Goku on the Beach! Hope you like my #cosplay!



Photography: @AmaitoFuu pic.twitter.com/vtsPa8owGo — Nipah ? Home (@NipahDUBS) March 25, 2018

Vegeta? Jobber trash.

Goku? Hot garbage.

Jiren? A nobody.

The greatest fighter in all the universes is ya boy Android 17, just like everyone predicted. #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/LI8yjfirAo — Marc Soskin, a right proper lad (right proper) (@MarcSoskin) March 25, 2018

