Dragon Ball Super Interview Sheds Light on One Animator’s Departure

Dragon Ball Super put its anime to an end over a year ago, leaving fans to wonder about the franchise’s future. The anime’s film gave everyone hope more was to come, but all things have been quiet on that front. The only anime courting Dragon Ball is a promotional one overseen by Tadayoshi Yamamuro, and an upcoming interview promises to catch up with the artist.

After all, the animator did work extensively on Dragon Ball Super from the get go. He did the character designs for the anime, and a preview of his upcoming interview suggests Yamamuro wanted to work on Dragon Ball Super: Broly but was unable to.

As shared by Bruno De La Cruz, an upcoming interview will go live abroad starring Yamamuro. AnimeAjay, a Dragon Ball specialist on social media, translated a preview of the chat which sees Yamamuro talk about his leave from Dragon Ball Super.

“For me, the worst thing is to have been excluded from Broly’s new movie. Broly is the very first original character I’ve created and I like him a lot. I told myself that I would stop working on Dragon Ball the day Nozawa-san retired,” the translation reads.

For those curious, Yamamuro does have a close connection to Broly. Akira Toriyama, the series’ creator, did make the base form of the hefty Super Saiyan at first. But when it came to his Super Saiyan form, Yamamuro was given reign to make it up as he was the character designer on Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. It makes sense the artist would want to help usher the character into the canon, but he simply wasn’t asked to work on the show.

These days, Yamamuro is overseeing Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ anime. The PR piece is meant to promote the arcade game, and its episodes have become cult hits with fans. So if you ever miss Yamamuro’s distinct take on the franchise, then you can check out the mini-series to revisit his aesthetic.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll.