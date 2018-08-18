‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Shares Latest Take On SSJ4 Goku

Yuya Takahashi is one of the most well-known animators in Dragon Ball Super for his highly angular and detailed character design and animation, and now fans have seen his take on Dragon Ball GT‘s best design.

Takahashi shared an impressive sketch of Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, and now fans are aching for more of his takes on that series’ characters.

Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Gogeta were previously exclusive to Dragon Ball GT before being introduced into the Super Dragon Ball Heroes and Dragon Ball Xenoverse video game series along with other elements of the non-canon series. The series itself may have been the center of fan debate for quite some time as it has both defenders and detractors, but many fans agree on its strong design for Super Saiyan 4.

The first new Super Saiyan form introduced after the end of Dragon Ball Z, Super Saiyan 4 made an impression on fans for how differently it looked from the other forms. Along with Goku becoming a golden version of the Great Ape, Super Saiyan 4 returned Goku to his Saiyan roots by covering him in hair and re-growing his tail.

Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta is an even more sought after design thanks to his non-canon fusion improving even more so with striking red hair. It wouldn’t work now thanks to the introduction of Super Saiyan God’s color scheme, but Takahashi’s version of the character is fierce enough regardless.

Takahashi’s work on the series resulted in some of the best looking episodes of Dragon Ball Super, such as the finale, and soon fans will be able to see more of his work as Takahashi is one of many of the skilled talents brought on to work on the big Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well. The film’s translated synopsis reads as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”