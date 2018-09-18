‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals A Peculiar Universe 9 Teaser

Dragon Ball Super has a handful of powerful fighters, and a whole bunch were just introduced in the English dub. These days, Toonami is working its way through the anime’s ‘Universal Survival’ arc, and there is something strange about a group of the show’s newcomers.

You know, like the fact that Son Goku cannot sense any of their power.

Over the weekend, Toonami came out with Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode, and it saw Universe 9 take on Universe 7. The two groups are going head-to-head in an exhibition match with Majin Buu going to bat first with Basil. However, as Goku points out, something is a bit off with the Trio of Dangers.

According to Goku, he cannot sense the power of Universe 9’s fighters. The Saiyan tells the group he has no idea how strong each of the wolves are, leaving Buu and the rest of Universe 7 in a tough spot. If they cannot sense how Universe 9 is powering up, it will be difficult to counter their attacks, but Buu manages his battle just fine. With a bit of motivation on Mr. Satan’s part, Buu was able to take out Basil, but Universe 7 still has to fight Lavender. Gohan is the one tasked with taking on the new opponent, so he better get a grip on how strong the Universe 9 contestant is ASAP.

For those curious as to why Universe 9’s power cannot be sensed, there’s not an answer out to the question just yet. Even though Goku can sense sensitive energy auras like god ki, there is something different about the power source in Universe 9 that leaves the Saiyan fighting blind. For awhile now, fans have theorized the issue comes down to the Trio of Danger tapping into a power far removed from ki, but any guess is as good at the next when it comes to the Universe 9 squad.

