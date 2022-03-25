Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Statues For Anime Japan

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been indefinitely delayed as a result of the recent hacking of Toei Animation, with the fate of the film still up in the air. Regardless, the next chapter of the Z-Fighters is still revealing new marketing initiatives to get fans hyped for the movie that will see Gohan and Piccolo take center stage against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army. While not having a panel at this year’s Anime Japan, the Shonen showed up with two life-sized statues.

The story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has garnered a lot of attention thanks to its story deciding to place Goku and Vegeta on the sidelines and instead focus on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against the nefarious reincarnation of the Red Ribbon Army. With two new androids already being revealed, it seems that Piccolo is receiving a new transformation that will “unlock his potential” in a similar way that Gohan had done during the Majin Buu Saga, which some fans have dubbed “Piccolo Smooth” thanks in part to the lines on the Namekian’s arms disappearing as a result of the new form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared the first look at the life-sized statues for Gohan and Piccolo from their upcoming appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the two slated to fight against Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 while the film continues to harbor a number of other mysteries that fans are dying to uncover:

DBS: Super Hero exhibits at Anime Japan 2022!



• Gohan & Piccolo statues

• A "Send a letter to Piccolo" Corner

• Piccolo's House Diorama pic.twitter.com/DGm0RbQfAc — Hype (@DbsHype) March 25, 2022

One of the biggest questions that fans have had following the release of the latest trailer for the next Shonen movie in the series is whether or not the film might be a landing platform for Cell to make a comeback to the franchise. With Dragon Ball taking the opportunity to bring back countless villains and heroes from the grave, the major Z villain has yet to return since being destroyed by Gohan during the Cell Games. As one scene in the latest trailer sees a mysterious capsule seemingly out of control, might we see the return of one of Dragon Ball Z’s biggest villains?

What do you think of these live-action statues from Anime Japan? Do you think we’ll still see Super Hero arrive in theaters in the West this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.